70-year-old driver beaten to death after bumping car on Christmas, Colorado cops say

A 70-year-old man died from his injuries after he was beaten on Christmas, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, Thornton Police officers responded to a call at Thirsty’s Pub, where they found the victim. They learned he had been punched and kicked after he had backed into another person’s car, police said in a news release.

The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived, and authorities don’t have much information about his identity, the release said.

The 70-year-old was taken to a hospital and died the next day from his injuries, the release said. The Adams County Coroner is withholding his identity until they make a positive identification.

Witnesses described the suspect as an adult man between 5 feet and 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He has long reddish-blonde hair below the shoulder and a reddish-blonde medium beard, the release said.

He was last seen wearing a black and green tie-dyed sweatshirt, dark pants, and black shoes and left the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black, vinyl-wrapped hood and a large roof rack. The car also might have fresh damage on the front, the release said.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the suspect, his location or the location of his car to call 720-977-5030.

Thornton is about 10 miles north of Denver.

