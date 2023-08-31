70-year-old homeowner dies as break-in suspect hits her with her own truck, NC cops say

A 70-year-old homeowner died when a break-in suspect hit her with her own truck, North Carolina officials said.

The suspect also is accused of “repeatedly” stabbing the woman’s 28-year-old relative, who had been visiting the home on the day of the attack, according to news outlets and a video the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Now, days after the homeowner died, deputies on Aug. 30 said the break-in suspect has been charged with murder. News outlets didn’t share attorney information for the man, whom WFMY and WXII identified as Maliq Marshall-Hardy, 28.

The case dates to Aug. 24, when 70-year-old Gwendolyn Davis Flood confronted Marshall-Hardy as he broke into her Greensboro home. Warrants show the man stole boots, $200 in cash and about $400 in other items, according to WGHP.

Then, Marshall-Hardy tried to drive off in the homeowner’s truck, officials said.

“While stealing the vehicle, Hardy ran over Ms. Flood, which resulted in several injuries that she succumbed to at the scene,” Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers said in video from a news conference.

At some point during the incident, the break-in suspect is accused of stabbing Flood’s visiting relative, who also had confronted him, deputies said. She went to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Marshall-Hardy later was arrested and booked into the Guilford County jail. He was charged with “first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering” and larceny charges, according to the sheriff and online records.

Deputies don’t believe the suspect knew Flood before the alleged break-in. Flood is described as a mother and grandmother who retired after working almost 20 years as a Guilford County Schools bus driver, according to an online obituary and WFMY.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 31.

