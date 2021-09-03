70-year-old Johnson County man shot wife to death, law enforcement authorities allege

A 70-year-old man shot his wife to death inside a house in Johnson County, authorities said on Thursday.

Charles Duckworth was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the death of Brenda Duckworth, 69, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Duckworth called 911 about 6 p.m. Wednesday and said that he shot his wife at the house in the 2100 block of Wren Court, the sheriff’s office said. The residence is near the north city limits of Keene.

The sheriff’s office did not describe a motive.

Keene police arrived first, detained Charles Duckworth and found his wife’s body.

Charles Duckworth was taken to the Johnson County Jail.