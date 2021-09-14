70-year-old jumps to his death to escape fire set by three teens, Maine officials say

Three teenagers are accused of setting a fire that led to the death of a 70-year-old man in Maine over the weekend.

The blaze broke out at a six-story apartment building on Blake Street in Lewiston on Saturday afternoon, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office. First responders from multiple agencies were dispatched to the fire around 4:45 p.m., and the building was evacuated.

But as the blaze spread, Felicien Betu was still trapped in a sixth-floor apartment, the fire marshal’s office said.

As first responders were trying to reach him, Betu jumped from the top-floor window to escape the flames, according to fire officials. He died from his injuries.

Investigators with the fire marshal’s office launched an investigation into the fire and determined it was arson.

On Monday, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old who are accused of setting the fire were arrested and taken to the Long Creek Correctional Facility, the fire marshal’s office said Tuesday.

Officials are still investigating, and no other information had been released as of Tuesday.

Lewiston is in southern Maine, about 34 miles from Augusta.

