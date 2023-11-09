70-year-old man arrested for allegedly pointing rifle at neighbor in Canutillo

A 70-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a rifle at a neighborbecause of their relationship with a person in common, authorities said.

Lavar T. Mower was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a rifle at his neighbor Nov. 2 in 7600 block of De Alva Drive in Canutillo, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The victim told deputies he was outside in front of his house when Mower showed up and pointed the rifle directly at him, officials said. The victim said he feared for his life and believed Mower pointed the gun at him because of "their relationship with a person in common," officials said.

Deputies met with Mower, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, officials said. He was then arrested in connection with the incident involving the neighbor.

A search warrant was obtained and deputies found the rifle inside of Mower's house, officials said.

Mower was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail Nov. 3 on a $10,000. He has yet to post bail as of Wednesday, Nov. 8 and remains jailed, jail logs show.

