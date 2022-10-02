70-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing another man in Fresno County, deputies say

A 70-year old man was arrested after he allegedly killed a man Saturday morning in Fresno County.

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edmundo Martinez of Parlier. He is booked into Fresno County jail for the homicide charge.

His bail is set for $1 million.

Deputies said before 8 a.m., Parlier Police responded to a call of an injured man at the Parlier Plaza Apartments, located at 640 South Zediker Avenue.

Officers found a man, identified as 45-year-old Jose Palafox Jr., who was pronounced dead. It is not immediately known how Palafox, who was from Parlier, was injured.

It also was unclear how Martinez and Palafox are connected to one another, if connected at all.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office took over the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information can call Homicide Detective Richard Antunez at 559-600-8221 or can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.