70-year-old man arrested hours after deadly hit-and-run in Pacoima

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of an elderly man who allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car and kept driving on Saturday night.

According to LAPD officials, the silver Nissan Cube involved in the collision was traveling eastbound on Van Nuys Boulevard near Remick Avenue in Pacoima around 10 p.m. when it struck a man walking in the roadway on Van Nuys.

“The driver of the Nissan continued eastbound, failing to stop, identify themselves or render aid as required by law,” LAPD said in a release.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The decedent was identified as a 29-year-old Hispanic man. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Just hours after the crash, authorities arrested Arturo Sepulveda Carrera, 70, of Van Nuys.

Carrera was booked into the Van Nuys Jail on a charge of felony hit-and-run. His bail was set at $50,000.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” LAPD said. “The public is also reminded that as pedestrians, they should obey the rules of the road and walk on designated walking areas, such as sidewalks and crosswalks.”

Anyone with more information regarding the deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact the LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tipsters can submit information by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visiting the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers website.

