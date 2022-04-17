70-year-old man arrested for murder of Oroville woman

A 70-year-old Okanogan man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a 46-year-old Oroville woman.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and police were called at about 8:16 p.m. to a home on Westlake Road in Oroville for a report of a domestic dispute.

While responding, deputies were told they were possibly responding to a homicide.

When deputies and police arrived, they found a woman dead inside, along with two men.

Deputies arrested a 70-year-old man who they said, during questioning, confessed to shooting the woman whom he had been dating, law enforcement said.

According to authorities, a female friend of the victim had become concerned and went to check on her, but was unable to talk with her as the shooting suspect appeared “defensive.”

The woman then asked her husband to go to the home, and when he got inside, he found the victim lying on the floor, deputies said.

Deputies also said the man was told by the suspect the victim had been dead for about two days.

The 70-year-old suspect was booked into the Okanogan County Corrections Centers for investigation of first-degree murder.

