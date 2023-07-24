70-year-old man charged after wife is found shot to death in home, Georgia deputies say

A 70-year-old man is charged with murder after his wife was found shot dead inside their Georgia home, deputies say.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, in unincorporated Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities responded to reports of someone shot and were confronted by a man with a gun when they arrived at the home, according to a news release.

The man, identified as Charles “Terry” Collins, 70, ignored deputies’ demands to put down his weapon, the release said. That’s when he went back in the home and tried leaving through a back door but was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Collins faces multiple charges including felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, according to deputies.

His wife, 63-year-old Deborah Collins, was found shot on the floor, deputies said. She died at the scene.

Authorities didn’t say what led to the shooting but said it’s under investigation.

Charles Collins was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond on July 24, according to jail records.

Cherokee County is about 40 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

