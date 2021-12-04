70-year-old man dies in York fire involving multiple homes

A 70-year-old man died in a row house fire Friday night in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The three-alarm fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue and involved four homes, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

Firefighters responded to a three-alarm blaze on Roosevelt Avenue Friday night that left one man dead.

York City Police are investigating.

The victim's name has not yet been released. Check back for more information.

