70-year-old man dies in York fire involving multiple homes
A 70-year-old man died in a row house fire Friday night in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.
The three-alarm fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue and involved four homes, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.
York City Police are investigating.
Read about COVID problems: WellSpan delays non-urgent care as COVID spike slams Pennsylvania over holiday weekend
Also of interest: I-83 bridge tolling: Why some drivers might not pay - and federal money might not be used
The victim's name has not yet been released. Check back for more information.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York fire: 70-year-old man dies in Roosevelt Avenue three-alarm blaze