70-year-old man with health conditions reported missing, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing.

John Vincent Corrigan was last seen around 9 a.m. leaving his home on the 7000 block of Ambleside Drive.

Police said Corrigan was traveling to an appointment on the 1500 block of North Hoskins Road. However, while at the appointment, he called and canceled his return trip.

His family said they were concerned about his well-being due to health conditions.

Police said Corrigan was last seen wearing a black and purple jacket, navy shorts, black shoes, one black sock and one brown sock.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 127 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the police.

Anyone with information on Corrigan’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

