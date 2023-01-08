70-year-old man hit, killed by unknown vehicle on I-75/85 southbound, police say

A 70-year-old man is dead after police said he was hit and killed on Interstate 75/85 southbound on Saturday morning.

Police told Channel 2 Action News the crash happened around 6:34 a.m. when police arrived to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found the 70-year-old in the roadway dead.

Police learned an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on I-75/85 southbound hit the man who was in the road.

Police are still working to identify a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Atlanta police.

