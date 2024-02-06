70-year-old man injured in ATV accident

Feb. 5—A Lathrop, Missouri, man was seriously injured after being ejected from an ATV during a crash at about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in Clinton County.

David W. Blackman, 70, of Lathrop, was traveling west in a field on Northeast Gall Road, three miles southeast of Turney, Missouri, when he attempted to make a left turn. The 1998 Artic Cat ATV overturned as Blackman lost control of the vehicle and he was ejected.

The vehicle came to rest on its right side on top of Blackman, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

He was transported to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Blackman was not using a safety device, the report said.