70-year-old man missing 4 days has been located

UPDATE: Isaac Baily has been located, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 70-year-old man was reported missing after his family claimed to have not seen or heard from him in four days.

The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Isaac Bailey Saturday morning.

Police say he is missing from his home in the 2000 block of Jolson Avenue.

Bailey is described as a 70-year-old, 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound man with black hair and brown eyes. He could be driving a burgundy-colored 2009 Saturn Vue with the license plate number BPB8022.

If you see Bailey or are aware of his location, contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

