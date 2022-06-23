70-year-old man renews driver's license, immediately plows vehicle through Ohio BMV

MANSFIELD, Ohio – A man who had just renewed his driver's license drove his pickup through an Ohio BMV office on Thursday morning, police reported.

The crash took place about 9:15 a.m. ET at the Public Safety Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office in downtown Mansfield, Ohio, about 60 miles southwest of Akron, a Mansfield Police Department spokesperson told USA TODAY.

No injuries were reported, the police spokesman said.

An employee of the BMV said she waited on the man who had just gotten his driver's license renewed. After leaving the BMV office, the man drove his pickup through the window.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday, but Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson said the 70-year-old man advised officers he was attempting to drive away from the business and lost control of his vehicle, striking the building.

Police said Thursday the office was temporarily closed.

