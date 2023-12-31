70-year-old man reported missing found dead in vehicle off the road in Platte County

A 70-year-old man reported missing last week was found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area of Platte County Saturday evening, police said.

On Dec. 28, Kansas City police issued a Silver Alert for William M. Jensen, who was last seen Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest Prairie View Dr and Northwest Transcon Drive, driving his Toyota RAV4.

Sunday morning, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesperson for KCPD, said Jensen was found dead in his vehicle off a Platte County road during a search by detectives and police helicopter on Saturday.

Jensen’s car was located in a wooded area off the road in rural Platte County near Highway N and Baker Rd, Becchina said. The vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash, according to police.

Deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash and death.