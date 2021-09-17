A 70-year-old man who was shot in June has died. His son is charged with murder

A man who was shot in June died in early September, police said. The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Dennis Trusewicz.

Officers were called just after 9 a.m. June 5 to the 5600 block of Wabash Avenue on a shooting, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a email.

When police arrived, “they located the victim who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Drake said.

Trusewicz was transported to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Trusewicz died Sept. 4. The Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

An investigation identified as a suspect Trusewicz’s son, Dennis Trusewicz, 35, who has been charged in Jackson County with first-degree domestic violence aggravated assault and armed criminal action.

The latest killing marks the 107th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 147 homicides.