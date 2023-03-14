70-year-old man shot in York, police say

A 70-year-old man was shot Monday evening in York, according to police.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, and he was treated at an area hospital, a York City Police news release states.

Officers responded around 6:18 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of Madison Avenue for a reported shooting, the release states. They found the injured man.

Detectives are investigating.

Police said the victim was shot once, and he was not the target, but they know who was. Police have identified have a person of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: 70-year-old man shot in York on Monday evening, police investigating