70-year-old Newnan woman charged with stabbing man nearly 30 years younger
Newnan police have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man earlier this week.
Officers say they were called to Ball Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 11:30 p.m. to reports of a man being stabbed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say they found a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital.
Officers arrested 70-year-old Ashaba Hassan Ali and charged her with aggravated assault with a knife and criminal trespass.
TRENDING STORIES:
State worker accused of creating fake disability clients, stealing more than $1M from taxpayers
1 man dead, suspect shot during narcotics robbery inside Buckhead apartment, police say
Authorities say the victim did not suffer any life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Ali is currently being held in the Coweta County Detention Center without bond.
Police have not commented on the relationship between Ali and the victim.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: