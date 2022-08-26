70-year-old Newnan woman charged with stabbing man nearly 30 years younger

Newnan police have arrested a woman they say stabbed a man earlier this week.

Officers say they were called to Ball Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive just before 11:30 p.m. to reports of a man being stabbed.

Investigators say they found a 41-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officers arrested 70-year-old Ashaba Hassan Ali and charged her with aggravated assault with a knife and criminal trespass.

Authorities say the victim did not suffer any life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ali is currently being held in the Coweta County Detention Center without bond.

Police have not commented on the relationship between Ali and the victim.

