70-year-old Pittsburgh woman accused of Social Security fraud using her dead mother’s bank account

A Pittsburgh woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of a charge relating to Social Security fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, Susan Mentser, 70, allegedly stole and converted around $21,483 in Supplemental Security Income benefits from around June 2018 to March 2020.

Mentser then allegedly deposited the money into her dead mother’s bank account, which she knew she wasn’t entitled to, officials said.

Mentser faces a maximum of ten years in prison, a fine of a maximum of $250,000 or both.

According to officials, the sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history.

