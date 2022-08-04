70-year-old woman hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh, taken to area hospital

A 70-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were sent to the intersection of Ward Street and Boulevard of the Allies in Oakland for the accident.

First responders were sent to the scene at around 4:00 p.m.

The woman was taken the hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

