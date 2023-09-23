70-year-old Worley man gets minimum of 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

Sep. 22—A 70-year-old Worley man will spend at least 15 years in prison for sexually abusing a child over a three-year period.

Daniel Montague abused the child between 2017 and 2020 when the child was 5 to 8 years old, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office news release.

District Judge John Mitchell sentenced Montague Tuesday to 25 years in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years.

Prosecuting Attorney Stanley Mortensen praised the bravery of the child in coming forward and cooperating with law enforcement.

"The Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office supports victims of crime, particularly children who have been abused by the hands of a trusted adult," Mortensen said in the release. "This type of conduct is among the worst in society and we appreciate all who work to protect children."