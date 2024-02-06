I-70 overnight closures through March

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Overnight closures are active through March on westbound I-70 underneath the westbound C-470 bridge in Jefferson County.

Construction crews will be repairing three girders after a tractor-trailer with an oversized load tried to drive under the bridge and got stuck on Dec. 8, 2023.

Motorists should be prepared for single-lane closures from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and double-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Colorado Department of Transportation officials expect traffic impacts to be minor.

