70 pairs of Nike Air Jordan shoes reported stolen from Grovetown storage unit

Columbia County deputies are investigating after about 70 pairs of Nike Air Jordan shoes were stolen from a Grovetown couple's storage unit.

Deputies met with the couple Thursday at Storage Sense on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown for a burglary.

The couple said they locked up the storage shed on June 10 and when they returned on Aug. 13, they realized about 70 pairs of Nike Air Jordan shoes, worth about $10,000, were stolen, according to an incident report.

The couple told deputies there was no sign of forced entry, but that a sister had access to the shed, according to the report. The sister denied taking the shoes and said she only went to the storage unit during the time frame to get her own belongings.

Walmart assault: Man wanted for throwing weed eater at Walmart employee in Grovetown

Homeless assault: Man wanted for repeatedly hitting homeless person with gun; considered dangerous

On Thursday, the couple received a text from an unknown person saying they saw a man and woman going into their cars at night, according to the report. The text said if they found the man and woman, they would be able to find the missing shoes.

The couple said they know the man and woman live in the area and will let deputies know when they get their address, according to the report. Deputies tried to call the unknown number, but did not get an answer.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown couple reports 70 pairs of Air Jordans missing