I-70 potholes in downtown Topeka caused by old roads, cold weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’ve been driving around in Topeka lately, it almost seems like the potholes are popping up overnight.

The same can be said for I-70 west through downtown Topeka. But where are all these craters coming from?

A spokeswoman from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said recent weather, with changes from extreme cold to moderate temperatures, is largely to blame. This, combined with the age of the local roads, come together to create a perfect recipe for potholes to appear.

KDOT told KSNT 27 News previous weekend closures of I-70 through the downtown area have been geared towards fixing potholes. She also said crews have been doing their best to patch what they can recently, but wet pavement hasn’t made it easy.

With better conditions forecasted next week, she said crews plan to pick back up with patching efforts. You can check up on our latest weather forecast by clicking here.

KSNT 27 News also reached out to staff with the City of Topeka recently to learn what’s being done to fix the potholes across the Capital City. You can learn more about these efforts by clicking here.

