70-year prison term issued in 2017 Terre Haute homicide

Jan. 12—A West Terre Haute man with a long criminal record on Friday was sentenced to 70 years in prison in the robbery and shooting death of a Terre Haute man in October 2017.

Sentenced was Vernon Eversole, 53. Judge Michael Lewis of Vigo Superior Court 6 issued the sentence. He found Eversole's extensive criminal history warranted an aggravated sentence.

A Vigo County jury on Dec. 1, 2023, found Vernon Eversole guilty of killing David Carroll on Oct. 27, 2017.

Eversole was charged with murder, felony murder (murder while attempting to commit a robbery), attempted robbery and pointing a firearm.

Eversole normally would have faced 45 to 65 years in state prison on those charges, but the jury also found the state had proven use of a firearm, which yields a possible sentence enhancement of 5 to 20 years.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Carroll was shot at a house in the 4400 block of North 18th Street. A witness at the residence said Carroll uttered "She shot me," before he collapsed and died.

The witness said Carroll had been in an argument with Ashley Johnson prior to the shooting.

Police questioned Johnson, who later pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. In October 2018, she was sentenced to 25 years in prison on the Level 2 felony. She is in Rockville Correctional Facility.

Johnson, however, told police Eversole was the person who shot Carroll.

Johnson admitted to police she had argued with Carroll on the day he died. However, she said after she left the home, she encountered Eversole and the two of them returned to the house where Eversole attempted to rob Carroll. Johnson said Eversole shot Carroll inside the garage of the house.

Police located Eversole three days later, and at that time Eversole had a handgun inside his vehicle. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Through a plea agreement in September 2018, Eversole received an 8-year prison sentence on that Level 4 felony conviction.

Meanwhile, police continued to investigate the Carroll shooting. They also located the gun used in the shooting.

"Eversole's conviction is only possible because of the persistence and dedication to justice from the violent crime detectives at the Terre Haute Police Department, including detectives Keith Mowbray and Julia Piety," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in a statement.

"Violent criminals should know that our law enforcement and prosecutors never stop when it comes to investigating and prosecuting these crimes. I commend each of them for their hard work in reaching this outcome."

At Friday's sentencing hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Jason Saunders argued that the defendant's eighteen prior felony convictions and multiple cases where he was previously sent to prison — as well as his failure to abide by conditions of probation in the past — showed he is beyond rehabilitation and warranted a lengthy prison sentence.

