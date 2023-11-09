70 Russians obtain Ukrainian visas since full-scale invasion, not all used them

Just over 70 Russians have obtained visas for entry into Ukraine

Since the full-scale Russian invasion, just over 70 Russians have obtained visas for entry into Ukraine, though not all have used them, Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, said during a briefing on Nov. 9.

Demchenko emphasized that merely possessing a valid visa is not an automatic entry permit, and Russian citizens must also validate the purpose of their visit to Ukraine.

“For Russian citizens, a visa regime for entry has been in place since last summer,” Demchenko noted.

“Currently, just over 70 Russian citizens have obtained a visa that allows them to cross the border to enter Ukraine. However, not all of them have exercised this right. That is, fewer than 70 Russian citizens who obtained a visa have crossed the border to enter Ukraine.”

The visa regime between Ukraine and Russia came into effect on July 1, 2022, in response to the extensive Russian military intervention and occupation of Ukrainian territories in multiple oblasts. This move prevents citizens of the aggressor country from entering Ukraine without a visa, as they were able to do before.

