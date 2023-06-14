70 Things Non-Americans Said They Actually Like, Not Hate, About Americans
Hi, hey, hellllllo.
Let's start today off with some good ole American positivity, aka a list of things people *actually* like about Americans. You see, it's not all doom and gloom! And thank you for the kind words!
1.
i love how americans say "whole entire" when referring to all of something it's cute
2.
I love how Americans don’t dress up scary for Halloween, they just go as biscuits and singers from the sixties
3.
I love when Americans talk about heating water in the microwave, it's so quaint and adorable
4.
I love how Americans describe the size of something by a football field
5.
I love how Americans call their fathers 'Daddy', no matter what age they age
6.
I love how Americans call the remote a 'clicker'
7.
I love it when Americans say: "Are you frickin kidding me?!"
8.
I love how Americans call trainers "sneakers". I'm going to start calling them sneakers too. Much better.
9.
i’m jealous of americans for being able to buy arizona green tea from practically every shop...it’s impossible to find it here and it’s my favourite drink💔💔
10.
I love when Americans say 'deadass'
11.
I love when Americans say "good girl" or "good boy" to rescued animals @dodo 💘
12.
I love when Americans expect foreigners to know where their cities are automatically like “oh ya im from chatanooga” Man what in the fuck is a chatanooga??
13.
i love how americans go all out for graduation with their photoshoots
14.
i love it when americans say "it's a short three hour trip" bitch that's the other side of the country for me
15.
i love how americans call dog biscuits kibble it’s so cute
16.
I love how Americans kinda break down months by their holidays because then its just November: Thanksgiving :)December: Holiday Season :)January: New Years :)February: Valentines Day :) ❤March: THE GREAT AND GLORIOUS REPUBLIC OF IRELAND April: Easter :)
17.
i love how americans pronounce duty like doody
18.
I love how Americans in movies just ends phone calls without any further explanations.
19.
I love it when americans say "gee"
20.
I love how americans call autumn “fall” and winter “the holidays”, it sounds so much better than saying just autumn and winter 😂
21.
I love the way Americans say coffee. That's it. That's the tweet. Caawfee.
22.
i love how americans are obsessed with pumpkin spice
23.
I love how Americans decorate for every season. I wish we did that here but everything is too darn expensive
24.
I love how americans have area codes with their phone numbers
25.
i love how americans say thrifted it's such a fun word
26.
I love how Americans will interrupt a word to swear. I guaran-gahdamn-tee it. They'll even interrupt a swear word to swear god-mf-damnit
27.
i love how americans call their dogs stuff like "cooper" "tucker" and "tanner",, i mean i have no idea what any of these names mean but the dog is v cute ❤️
28.
I love how Americans use the phrase “an Irish goodbye” to describe someone leaving without saying goodbye, yet Irish people can’t even end a phone call without saying “bye” 742 times.
29.
I love the way American road signs say it like it is. How forthright.
30.
I love how americans call giving the middle finger 'flipping the bird'... amazing.
31.
Idk but I love how Americans call the suburb they live in their 'neighbourhood'
32.
I love how Americans on Instagram are all “Going hiking!” and it’s a photo of them in normal trainers on a specially built pavement through the trees.
33.
I love how Americans have gummy vitamins for everything, NZ just has them for kids 😢
34.
i love how americans make the superbowl a whole ass holiday
35.
I think it's so cute when americans call their mothers mama and call women ma'am, it just expresses politeness
36.
Idk why but I love how Americans call school staff 'faculty'
37.
I love how Americans say World champs when they’re the only ones playing that sport 😂😂
38.
The only time I'm jealous of Americans is Halloween that shit looks fun af
39.
I love how Americans go shopping and don’t remove the tags so they can have refunds after taking nice pictures with the outfits at the party!
40.
I love it when americans say "butt neked"
41.
I love how americans say they need to "run errands"
42.
i love it when americans say "tuna fish" as if i didn't know that tuna was fish. how'd you like this chicken meat, this cabbage vegetable...
43.
i love it when americans say Holy moley it's so fun
44.
I love it when Americans say “Guilty as charged”
45.
I love it when americans say 'national television'
46.
I love it when Americans say “fuck off” instead of “fuck you”.
47.
I love how Americans call heels 'pumps'
48.
i love it when Americans say 'for sure'
49.
I love it when Americans say they have a 'spunky personality' 😆😏😌
50.
It's really weird but I love it when Americans say 'I got you'
51.
i love it when americans say 'holy smokes'
52.
I love it when Americans say 'it gives me the willies' hahaha
53.
how I love it when Americans say mishmash.
54.
I love it when Americans say "you got it"
55.
i love it when americans say 'cut it off' and 'knock it off' their accent is just so nice
56.
i love how americans say vehicles like they hiccup in the middle of saying it
57.
You know I'm jealous that americans get to have thanksgiving. It sounds great
58.
i love how americans will chop up any food, add mayonnaise and call it salad
59.
I love it when Americans say "bejesus". It sounds absurd.
60.
i love how Americans will just spontaneously decide to get in their cars and drive a distance that would span the European continent three times over and call this normal
61.
I love how Americans call their cars "trucks". So cute!
62.
63.
I love how Americans get stickers for voting, like how we got them for being good at the dentist as kids. Cute.
64.
i love how Americans say pop for soda it’s so cute
65.
American accents are so cute, i love how Americans pronounce "zebra" ! Got to love Americans
66.
I LOVE how americans say "do you want to go steady?" the saying 'go steady' is so frikken cute
67.
Also I love the way Americans say ‘I appreciate you’ it’s cute
68.
I love the way Americans say 'literally', they actually pronounce all of the syllables, it's so cute
69.
I love when Americans call Starbucks “starby’s” 😂, i don’t drink any drinks from Starbucks nor would I be cool enough to say “starbie’s” even if I did but I’m all for everybody else 😂✌🏼
70.And last but certainly not least...
I love it when Americans say Fine and Dandy