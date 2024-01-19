I-70 in Vigo County to get three new digital message boards

Jan. 18—Three new full-color digital message boards will be coming later this month to Interstate 70 in Vigo County, the state's highway department announced Thursday.

The message boards are designed to enhance communication with the traveling public and improve driver safety.

Two signs will be installed in the eastbound lane, one at the 0.2-mile marker near the Indiana/Illinois state line and the other at the 9.7-mile marker near Fruitridge Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

A sign will also be installed in the westbound lane near the 16-mile marker at the Vigo/Clay County line.

There will be a series of 20-minute closures during the overnight hours later this month to complete this work. All work will take place between midnight and 6 a.m.

On or after Jan. 29, crews will close both lanes of I-70 at each location to install upright structures to hold the signs.

On or after Jan. 30, rolling slowdowns and/or stoppages with assistance from Indiana State Police will take place at the 16.3-mile marker to install the sign in the westbound lane.

On or after Jan. 31, the same procedure will be followed at the 0.2-mile marker, and finally, on or after Feb. 1, the work is expected to be finished with the installation of a sign at the 9.7-mile marker.

All work is subject to change, weather-permitting.

INDOT asks all drivers to seek an alternate route during the work if possible and to cooperate with state troopers during the stoppages.