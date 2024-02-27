I-70 West briefly closed in Huber Heights after car rams unmarked police vehicle in Dayton

Feb. 27—A police chase briefly closed Interstate 70 West in Huber Heights Tuesday after a vehicle reportedly rammed an unmarked police vehicle in Dayton.

One person has been taken into custody, according to Dayton police.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the westbound lanes were closed at state Route 201/Brandt Pike due to a "police incident" at 12:47 p.m.

As of 1:26 p.m., the highway had reopened.

A car rammed the unmarked police vehicle during an investigation, Dayton police said. It was not clear what type of investigation it was or what prompted the investigation.

The vehicle started to flee, resulting in a pursuit that ended on I-70 West near the state Route 201/Brandt Pike exit.

It's not clear if any injuries have been reported.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.