70 winter activities for kids and families to enjoy all season long

For parents, winter's colder temperatures often leave them desperately searching for winter activities for kids to deal with the cabin fever.

According to Laura Linn Knight, author of "Break Free from Reactive Parenting" the best winter activities for kids vary by location and climate.

"(For example), I live in Arizona with my two children, so our winter activities are jam packed with things we couldn’t do during the heat of the summer," Knight tells TODAY.com. She adds that people who live in colder parts of the country enjoy a different set of winter pastimes that require warm jackets.

Knight suggests creating a wintery "fun list" with your children so everyone has input. "This will invite greater enthusiasm and participation," she says.

70 Winter Activities For Kids

Whether you're craving adventure outside or simply a way to pass the time indoors, here's some advice to help.

35 Outdoor Winter Activities For Kids

Bundle up and go for a walk.

Build a snowman.

Make snow angels.

Have an outdoor picnic.

Visit a farm.

Make frozen bubbles.

Do jumping jacks to get your blood pumping.

Make a snow igloo.

Play tourist and explore a new part of town.

Build a fire and roast s'mores.

Go sledding.

Help a neighbor shovel snow.

Look for winter birds.

Identify animal tracks.

Visit a local winter festival or market.

Host a backyard "Winter Olympics" event.

Sit outside and drink hot tea or cocoa.

Go stargazing at night.

Catch snowflakes in your mouth.

Play "I Spy," winter edition.

Fly a kite.

Go skiing.

Decorate a tree with twinkly lights.

Play Tic-Tac-Toe using items from nature.

Visit a winter botanical garden.

Go camping (if the weather permits!)

Have a snowball fight.

Explore a national park or playground.

Play hide-and-seek at night with flashlights.

Go ice skating.

Play freeze tag.

Paint snow.

Take silly family photos in nature.

Go snowshoeing.

Play ice hockey.

35 Indoor Winter Activities For Kids

Staying inside doesn't have to be boring when it's cold.

Host a joke competition.

Indulge in "spa" activities, like homemade face masks.

Watch a movie or a documentary.

Play Hopscotch with masking tape.

Read a new book.

Redecorate a room.

Tie-dye clothing.

Print out coloring pages to decorate or break out the coloring books.

Blast music and get a head start on spring cleaning.

Write a gratitude list.

Burn off energy in a living room dance party.

Do a treasure hunt.

Play the "Would You Rather" game.

Make sensory boards.

Create keepsake boxes or scrapbooks.

Take a hot bubble bath.

Try an online escape room.

Flex your creative writing skills.

Plan fun activities for the next three weekends.

Go "bowling" using stuffed animals as pins.

Practice yoga.

Create an indoor tent.

Show your kids their old baby photos.

Set up Zoom playdates.

Create a time capsule to bury when the weather warms.

Do a big puzzle.

Play dress-up with old Halloween costumes.

Cook or bake.

Play educational video games.

Write greeting cards to send to relatives and friends.

Break out the Play-Doh.

Practice meditation.

Learn a classic game like chess or checkers.

Decorate the windows with cling-on gel shapes.

Take an online class.

