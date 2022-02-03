70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth's legacy

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth II
    Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth II on February 6 becomes the first British monarch to rule for 70 years, in a historic milestone that signals the start of her Platinum Jubilee year. The 95-year-old monarch will mark the anniversary of the death of her father King George VI in private, before a series of public celebrations, and an extra bank holiday, planned for early June.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories