70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth's legacy
- Elizabeth IIQueen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand
Queen Elizabeth II on February 6 becomes the first British monarch to rule for 70 years, in a historic milestone that signals the start of her Platinum Jubilee year. The 95-year-old monarch will mark the anniversary of the death of her father King George VI in private, before a series of public celebrations, and an extra bank holiday, planned for early June.