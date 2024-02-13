70 Years of Valentine’s Day in Schools: A Brief Photo History of Kindness, Joy & Smiles in the Classroom
Meghan Gallagher
·2 min read
Roses are red, violets are blue,
Everything is covered in glitter and glue,
It’s Valentine’s day in school.
Yes, it’s time to stock up on those cupid stickers and candy hearts; it’s officially Valentine’s Day at schools across the country.
In commemoration, we’re diving into the archives and looking back across 70 years of teachers and students sweetening the day with candies, flowers and cut-out cards. As parents sprint to double-check class lists and stock up shareable treats, these iconic images are magical and more than a little nostalgic. We hope they brighten your day as much as they did for us.
Spanning generations, Valentine’s Day has long been an opportunity for communities to show appreciation for one another through expressions of love, friendship and acts of kindness. From homemade cards made out of construction paper to school chorus telegrams and roses for the teacher, here are some reminders of just how lovely the holiday can be:
Check out our #eduvalentines cards to send to the ed wonks in your life…
