$700,000 to reduce gun and group violence is coming to York County from state

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded $100 million in grants to reduce gun and group violence across Pennsylvania, including $700,000 for organizations in York.

The grants will support 127 projects executing local and regional strategies to reduce violence in Pennsylvania.

“Reducing gun violence and making our communities safer has always been my top priority,” said Wolf in a press statement. “Every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe in their home and their community. These grants will help give our communities – and the on-the-ground organizations making a difference across Pennsylvania every day – the tools they need to be even more effective when it comes to reducing violence.”

Fitzpatrick re-trial:Fitzpatrick's bail revoked during hearing in advance of re-trial in his wife's death

Wolf and the General Assembly allocated $105 million for violence reduction funding in this year’s budget. The remaining $4.5 million will be used to support technical assistance to Violence Intervention and Prevention and Coordinated Community Violence Intervention project sites, as well as research and evaluation of the implementation and effectiveness of the projects being funded.

Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded $88.6 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention grants to 122 projects throughout the state and $12 million in Coordinated Community Violence Intervention Strategies Pilot grants to 5 projects to support targeted anti-violence efforts in Philadelphia, Allegheny County, Chester City and York.

In York, organizations receiving the funds are:

Alternative Rehabilitation Communities, Inc. , a non-profit offering a trauma-informed physical activity violence intervention and prevention program, will receive $384,975.

The APJ Foundation, Inc ., a non-profit offering mental health services for the youth, will receive $24,960.

The Program for Female Offenders of South Central Pennsylvania, Inc. dba The Program, It's About Change, a non-profit that offers services in family reunification, mentoring, housing assistance, and work development, will receive $300,00.

Story continues

Wolf's two terms:From pandemic to partisanship, Gov. Tom Wolf had a hard 8 years in office. He loved it all

Violence intervention and prevention grants support a wide range of programs focused on reducing community violence, including street outreach and violence interruption programs utilizing credible messengers, Safe Corridors/Safe Passages programs, employment and health services, comprehensive pre-release and reentry programs for returning citizens, trauma-informed approaches to support victims and survivors of gun violence, and youth activities and mentorship.

The CCVI Strategies Pilot grants are targeted to increase local coordination and collaboration to prevent, intervene, and respond to gun and group violence more effectively.

Katia Parks covers public safety issues for the York Daily Record. Please feel free to reach her at KParks@ydr.com. Follow her on Facebook (@Katia Parks), Twitter (@parksphoto), and Instagram (@katia.l.parks).

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Gov. Tom Wolf announce $700,000 in grants to reduce community violence