700,000 stolen bees found less than three miles from home

Sian Barnett, 59, right, and her daughter Lily, 32, have hives of their own and now worry they could be the next target for the bee thieves

Around 700,000 bees stolen in an overnight raid have been found less than three miles from where they were taken.

Some 14 beehives disappeared from Blackwood Lane near Llangollen, North Wales, around three weeks ago, leaving their owners – who had just got their beekeeping business off the ground – feeling “heartbroken”.

After a public appeal by police, the hives were discovered on Tuesday after a tip off by a member of the public.

Nathan Egerton Evans, the co-director of West Coast Apiaries, which owns the hives, told the BBC’s Today programme of his relief that the insects appeared to have been unharmed.

“We’ve got some fantastic news, and that is [that] all of the missing bee hives are now back in our possession and are looking in a reasonably healthy state,” he said.

‘Carefully considered operation’

Mr Evans, 28, who owns the business with co-director Giuff Tomos, 27, said that he believed the culprits knew what they were doing when they stole the bees, adding that the hives were “quite cleverly concealed” when they found them.

“This was absolutely a carefully considered operation for them. They had a specially erected area where they had the hives and it was obviously pre-planned,” he said.

However, he did not wish to disclose any information about how he found out where the bees were, as there is an “ongoing police investigation”.

He also praised the public for having been on the lookout for the bees, adding that “everybody had a part to play in this”.

Tip off

Mother and daughter Sian, 59, and Lily Barnett, 32, cousins of Mr Tomos’s partner, said the hives were “expensive”, with some being handmade.

They added that a “neighbourly” post on a local Facebook group may have tipped off the thieves.

“I think somebody put a post up just to say: ‘kids and dogs beware’, which you would, being neighbourly, you’d say there’s beehives here, watch out,” Sian Barnett said.

“But unfortunately you’re alerting people who want to steal beehives where they are.”

Ms Barnett added: “I should imagine it would be someone local who’s seen that local post, which just gave the name of the road.”

