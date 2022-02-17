700 gallons of liquid meth found hidden in Texas tanker trailer, police say

Texas police uncovered 700 gallons of liquid meth hidden in a tanker trailer, officials announced in a news release.

An officer patrolling an area in Pharr noticed three men pouring something from multiple 55-gallon barrels into smaller 5-gallon buckets around the tanker trailer.

“The officer’s attention to detail called for further investigation,” police said. “He called for backup, and when Pharr Fire Department responded to the scene and noticed crystallization forming around the barrels.”

The liquid was tested and determined to be methamphetamine, police said.

Because of the amount of meth involved in the seizure, the assistant United States attorney will investigate the case federally.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents commended the officer’s “proactiveness,” according to the release.

DEA agents estimated that 700 gallons of liquid meth was inside one of the tanker trailers, with a street value of $10 million.

“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Pharr Chief of Police Andy Harvey said in the release.

Pharr is connected by a bridge to the city of Reynosa in Mexico and is about 240 miles south of San Antonio.

