700 Palestinians died in first day after truce, Hamas says: Israel-Gaza war live updates

The Israeli military said Sunday it had located over 800 shafts of Hamas underground tunnels and many miles of tunnel routes in the Gaza Strip since the war began almost two months ago.

Some of the shafts connected "strategic" underground Hamas assets, and weapons were found in many of them, Israel said. About 500 of the tunnels and miles of tunnel routes were destroyed with explosives or blockades.

"The shafts were located in civilian spaces, and many of them were located near or inside buildings such as educational institutions, kindergartens, mosques and playgrounds," the Israeli military said.

Israel has stepped up its military offensive across Gaza since a truce that allowed for the exchange of militant-held hostages and Israeli-held Palestinian prisoners ended over the weekend.

Hamas said more than 700 Palestinians were killed in the first day of resumption of fighting."There is NO SAFE PLACE in Gaza as the Israeli occupation forces commit atrocities everywhere in the Strip," the group's leaders said in a statement.

The war began Oct. 7, when militants from Gaza swept across the Israeli border in a murderous assault that left about 1,200 people dead, many of the women and children. Israel says close to 100 of its soldiers have died in the ensuring attack on the Palestinian enclave.

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children.

VP Harris calls on Israel to respect international law, stop killing innocent Palestinians

Friends and family members attend the funeral ceremony of Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama, in Petah Tikva, on December 3, 2023.

Developments:

∎The Ziv Medical Center in the Israeli city of Safed near the Lebanese border said it had admitted 12 people wounded from a Hezbollah missile attack. Lebanon-based Hezbollah has so far declined to become fully engaged in the war.

∎The bodies of 31 Palestinians killed in Israeli bombardment across central Gaza were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah, said Omar al-Darawi, a hospital administrative employee.

Israel's Gaza bombardment targets crowded south; map marks evacuation orders

UN laments 'brutal resumption of hostilities'

Israel’s military, which for weeks ordered more than 1 million Gazans to evacuated the northern region of the enclave, ordered more areas in southern Gaza evacuated Sunday as residents scrambled to find somewhere to go. Israel has shifted much of its bombardments to the south, near Gaza's second-largest city of Khan Younis. Israeli officials say they believe many members of the Hamas military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, have fled northern Gaza with the evacuees and are hiding in and around the city that was home to more than 200,000 people before the war. Now it is far more crowded after residents of the north sought refuge in the area.

"Brutal resumption of hostilities in Gaza and the terrifying impact on civilians underscore the need to end the violence," said U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk, addin that civilian suffering was “too much to bear.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel-Hamas war live: 800 Hamas tunnels seized in Gaza, Israel says