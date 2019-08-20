$700K for an apartment? The cost to solve the homeless crisis is soaring in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — As this city tries to cope with thousands of people living on the streets, a few homeless and low-income senior citizens will be luckier than most next year.

They will receive keys to one of 72 new apartments,complete with a fitness center, in the heart of trendy Koreatown, built at a projected cost of $690,692 for each unit, according to the city controller's office. Two additional projects in the pre-approval phase are expected to top $700,000 per unit in total costs.

"This kind of cost is utterly unacceptable," Controller Ron Galperin said. "I believe we need a fundamental course correction."

Despite a booming national economy, homeless people have set up tents in makeshift encampments in major cities on the West Coast amid a housing shortage that has driven up rents to unaffordable levels.

In Los Angeles, the tents are spread out on sidewalks across the city, the homeless emboldened by a court ruling that allows them to live outside if no shelter space is available. Making matters worse, many live in filthy, third-world conditions without basic necessities like toilets and sinks. It makes them and those who venture near susceptible to disease.

Belongings of the homeless crowd a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk in Skid Row.

Cities continue to grapple over difficult housing decisions about how to solve the homeless crisis. Should homeless people be entitled to the same level of permanent housing as regular renters or homebuyers? Should the units be distributed equally throughout the city, even in the fancier districts, or clustered in lower-income neighborhoods where land costs are lower? Are there lower-cost alternatives?

"There's nowhere that's doing a great job," said Megan Hustings, managing director of the National Coalition for the Homeless in Washington, D.C. "Across the board, we have not been investing in affordable, low-cost housing."

The high price for toilets

With the backing of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles voters passed a $1.2-billion bond measure in 2016 with the hope of seeing up to 10,000 permanent housing units. It would be enough to make a significant dent in the 27,221 people deemed living "unsheltered" in the most recent homeless count. Besides tents, they sleep in cars or out in the open.

The result has been a crash program to construct new apartments meant as permanent housing for homeless people across the city at a median cost that Galperin pegs at $520,000 each. He said by taking a costly route, at the current rate only somewhat more than 7,000 units will be constructed, far short of the 10,000 goal and leaving thousands on the street who otherwise might be able to be housed if there were a lower-cost alternative.

The bond issue provides up to about $150,000 a unit for permanent housing for the homeless with the rest coming from a variety of sources. In addition, the city is developing shorter-term homeless shelters, often dormitory-style housing or units with shared bathrooms or kitchens.

Being forced by court order to let people camp out on the streets is no bargain, either.

"It's still cheaper to put a person into a home than leave them on the streets," said Joel John Roberts, CEO of People Assisting the Homeless or PATH.

An apartment building for the homeless starts to take shape on Los Angeles' Skid Row -- with homeless people camping on the sidewalk in front of it.