New $70M water park within driving distance of MS Coast sets opening date. What to know

A $70 million indoor-outdoor water park within driving distance of the Mississippi Coast will be open in time for summer as the OWA Parks & Resorts finishes up a re-brand of their amusement park.

The Foley, Alabama site that includes a 14-acre amusement park, The Park at OWA, and the new water park will now be called Tropic Falls. The entire campus is getting a makeover that lines up with the new tropical theme of the park.

The Park at OWA, the first amusement park within driving distance of Biloxi since Hurricane Katrina closed Six Flags New Orleans, opened in 2017.

The 100,000 square foot water park is slated to open in May 2022 and will feature a retractable roof — the first of its kind at a U.S. water park — a lazy river and 11 water slides, including a 75-foot free-fall slide called the Tangerine Scream.

The water park also boasts a 30,000 square foot wave poll, called Big Water Bay, and an a new outdoor cafe.

“We are incredibly proud of OWA, the direction its moving and the economic impact it continues to have on not only the local community but state as well,” said Cody Williamson, president and CEO of Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority.

“With the addition of the new indoor water park and the wave pool, we will be creating an additional 400 new jobs for our community. That opportunity, to create such a strong impact for our community, is something we hold to the highest regard.”

Fans of the park can vote for the name of the toucan mascot on OWA Parks & Resort Facebook page.