‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rapes

Danny Masterson, the US actor known for his appearances on ‘That 70s Show’, has been jailed for 30 years for raping two women.

Mr Masterson, 47, was accused by his victims on Thursday of failing to show “an ounce of remorse” for his “disturbed” attacks, which took place more than 15 years ago.

Charlaine F Olmedo, an LA superior court judge, gave the actor the maximum sentence allowed by law, of 30 years to life, meaning he will serve at least 25-and-a-half years before being eligible for parole.

Mr Masterson is known for his portrayal of Steven Hyde in That 70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2006.

He appeared alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace in all eight seasons of the programme.

The women testified that they were at Mr Masterson’s home when he drugged them and violently raped them.

After an initial jury failed to reach verdicts on three counts of rape in December and a mistrial was declared, prosecutors retried him on all three counts earlier this year. He was convicted on two counts.

Prosecutors alleged that Mr Masterson used his prominence in the Church of Scientology — where both women were members at the time — to avoid consequences for decades after the attacks.

The women blamed the church for their hesitancy in going to police about their allegations.

Mr Masterson waived his right to speak before he was sentenced and had no visible reaction to the judge’s decision.

But his victims used the sentencing hearing to address him directly.

“When you raped me, you stole from me,” said one woman he raped in 2003. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

“You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent,” she said. “The world is better off with you in prison.”

The second woman said he “has not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused.”

She told the judge: “I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.”

