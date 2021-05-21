That '70s Show star Danny Masterson to stand trial on rape charges

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson must stand trial on rape charges, a judge has ruled.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Friday ordered the actor to stand trial on three counts of rape, which he was charged with last year. The decision came after three women who have accused the actor of rape delivered emotional testimony during a preliminary hearing over the course of several days, The Associated Press reports.

One of the accusers, who was identified as Jen B., told the court that Masterson raped her at his home in April 2003 and threatened her with a gun, according to Variety. Another woman alleged Masterson, whom she was in a relationship with for six years, raped her in November 2001, and a third woman alleged he raped her in late 2003, per Variety.

The actor has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer saying the sexual encounters with the women were consensual. Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

More stories from theweek.com

Joe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'

Minnesota AG to prosecute case against Kim Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

Will cryptocurrency cause the next financial crisis?

