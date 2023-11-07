70s and sunshine in Denver Tuesday before our next cold front hits
We will see one more warm day before our next cold front rolls through. There'll be plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s Tuesday afternoon.
We will see one more warm day before our next cold front rolls through. There'll be plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, UFC CEO Dana White announced the fights for UFC 297 in January, UFC 298 in February and UFC 299 in March of 2024.
Politics is always rich fodder for late-night hosts, but the angst of a second Trump presidency makes for comedy gold.
Google is coming for Honey and other deal-finding tools by introducing new features on Search and Chrome to help users find discounts. The tech giant announced on Tuesday that it's adding a designated page for deals on Search, while Chrome is getting features that proactively look for discount codes and provide users with price insights. The new deals search results page on Search is designed to help users find products that are on sale from across the web in one designated spot.
Shein has seen big swings in its price tag over the last year. The Singapore-headquartered fast fashion platform is targeting a valuation of up to $90 billion in a potential U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Founded in China over a decade ago, Shein has pioneered the use of data analytics to predict customer demand and produce small batches of clothing to keep inventory costs low.
This is such a good deal!
New docu-series 'JFK: One Day In America' gathers surviving witnesses to the assassination that forever changed a nation.
With the Champions League group stage entering its final month of existence, there likely won’t be anymore head-to-head matchups with the import of Tuesday’s in Dortmund and Milan.
Zhang Li's career path has looked like a bellwether for China's tech trends. When the Cisco veteran joined WeRide in 2018, the Chinese autonomous vehicle company was less than a year old. In the next few years, the country would become a breeding ground for three AV unicorns, including WeRide, of which valuation surged to $4.4 billion last year.
The Hoka Clifton 8s are the perfect (and only) sneakers for walking over 22,000 steps a day.
Ace Hardware is revving up the excitement this year with a sensational lineup of early Black Friday deals on 27 different Yeti products.
Chase Young said he could immediately tell the difference when he stepped in the San Francisco 49ers building.
Hosting for the holidays? You'll want these in your kitchen, stat.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
The Las Vegas Raiders have already squandered all the benefits of moving to a new city. Now it's up to Mark Davis to reverse this team's slide.
PS5 and PS4 users won't be able to post clips to X (formerly Twitter) directly from their consoles after November 13. Xbox also dropped X integration earlier this year.
From a chic (and affordable) French press that's easy to use to the best loose-leaf tea set, shop the absolute best gifts for coffee and tea lovers.
Cam Akers' season is reportedly over.
Electric adventure-vehicle maker Rivian is scheduled to report third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday, after rivals in the sector have reported demand issues and pullback on spending.
The legality of the procedure will once again be front-and-center in a number of contests this week.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.