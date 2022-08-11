Attempted break-in at FBI field office leads to chase, I-71 closed in Clinton County

Armed subject tried to breach FBI Headquarters in Cincinnati We are standing by for a press conference about the armed subject who tried to get into the FBI Headquarters in Cincinnati this morning. The fleeing suspect is now out of his vehicle in a field off Smith Road and Ohio 73 off I-71. Posted by FOX19 on Thursday, August 11, 2022

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said law enforcement engaged in a firefight with a male in a gray shirt and body armor who fled from an area FBI field office.

In a tweet, the FBI said an armed subject attempted to breach the visitor screening facility at the bureau's field office in Cincinnati at 2012 Ronald Reagan Drive in Sycamore Township.

After an alarm and response by special agents, the suspect fled north onto Interstate 71, the tweet states.

Thomas Breckle, director of Clinton County EMA, said his office received a report of troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol trying to stop an armed suspect driving a Crown Victoria.

Breckle said the chase entered Clinton County around 9:56 a.m.

Law enforcement traded gunfire with the suspect who was wearing body armor, Breckle said.

Clinton County Emergency Management issued a lockdown for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads. People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside.

Breckle said northbound and southbound I-71 was closed between US Route 68 and State Route 73, near Wilmington. Motorists were advised to detour using Wilmington Road, following Clarksville Road to US 22.

With the ongoing closure of I-71 @ SR 73, motorists using Wilmington Road to detour are advised to follow Clarksville Road (south off Wilmington Road) to US 22. pic.twitter.com/QjDwuOXqMT — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) August 11, 2022

Although a possible motive for the breach has not been released, the incident comes a day after a day after the FBI director Christopher Wray warned of threats circulating online against agents and the Justice Department after the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

What does Cincinnati's FBI field office do?

The FBI’s field office in Cincinnati covers 48 counties throughout central and southern Ohio, including Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties, according to the bureau’s website.

The office oversees five satellite offices in Athens, Cambridge, Columbus, Dayton and Portsmouth.

Opened in 1913, the bureau’s headquarters in Cincinnati does counter-terrorism work and investigates white-collar crime, drug trafficking and child pornography, the website states.

FBI Field Office in Kenwood. Authorities say a man tried to break into the visitor screening area and fled when confronted. A police chase has a portion of I-71 shut down in Clinton County on Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Armed man attempted to break into Cincinnati FBI office