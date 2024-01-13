I-71 closed after crash kills two in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a crash in north Columbus that has the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 closed.

The single-car crash happened on I-71 North between the Morse Road and East Dublin-Granville Road exits Saturday afternoon.

Both victims were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, one in critical condition and one in life-threatening condition; both were pronounced dead at approximately 4:15 p.m.

All lanes of I-71 North are being detoured onto Morse Road. I-71 is backed up to the Cooke Road exit, Ohio Department of Transportation cameras show.

There is no time frame for when the roadway will reopen.

