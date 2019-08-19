71 current members of Congress were there for the Clinton impeachment inquiries. Here’s what they think about impeaching Trump

ap
- In the wake of the Mueller investigation that wrapped up earlier this year, Democrats have wrestled with whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.
- Today, there are 71 current members of Congress who were there for the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings.
- Here's what those congressmembers think about impeaching Trump.
In the wake of the former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which wrapped up earlier this year, Democrats have wrestled with whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.
Today, there are 71 current members of Congress who were there for the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings. One of them, Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska, was even serving in Congress during the Nixon impeachment proceedings. (Nixon resigned in August 1974 before he would have faced near-certain impeachment.)
In October 1998, Clinton was impeached in a party-line vote by the House on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. After a five-week trial in early 1999, the Senate voted to acquit Clinton on both charges in another party-line vote.
Here's what the 71 long-time sitting members of Congress think about impeaching Trump.
Republican Rep. Don Young has served in Congress since 1973, the last sitting member who was there during the Nixon administration. He voted to impeach Bill Clinton, but has not publicly stated whether he would impeach Trump.
Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren was a congressional staffer during the Nixon administration. She voted against impeaching President Bill Clinton, and has expressed skepticism about impeaching Trump. "The threshold is really behavior that is misconduct sufficient to threaten the functioning of the constitutional order,” Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.
Republican Rep. James Sensenbrenner first joined Congress in 1979. He helped manage the impeachment of Bill Clinton in the Senate and supported it in a House vote. At the time, he said Clinton had "engaged in a conspiracy of crimes to prevent justice from being served." He has not yet indicated whether he would support impeaching Trump.
Republican Rep. Hal Rogers has been in Congress since 1981. He voted to impeach Clinton but has not either supported nor opposed Trump's impeachment.
Serving in Congress since 1981, Republican Rep. Chris Smith voted to impeach Clinton but has not expressed a public view on impeaching Trump.
Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer has been in Congress since 1981. He opposed Clinton's impeachment but supports starting an impeachment inquiry against Trump. He wants to allow "the committees to proceed with their investigations and following the facts wherever they lead.”
Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur opposed impeaching Clinton but has not expressed a public view on Trump's impeachment. She has been in Congress since 1981.
Democratic Rep. Peter Visclosky has served in Congress since 1985. He opposed impeaching Clinton and has not yet expressed an opinion on impeaching Trump.
Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio has been in Congress since 1987. He didn't vote to impeach Clinton, but supports impeaching Trump.
Civil rights icon and Democratic Rep. John Lewis has been in Congress since 1987. He opposed Clinton's impeachment but has not publicly expressed an opinion on whether Trump should be impeached. He's reportedly deferring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the issue.
Republican Rep. Fred Upton first joined Congress back in 1987. He supported impeaching Clinton but has not publicly weighed in on Trump's impeachment.
A Democratic congresswoman since 1987, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opposed Clinton's impeachment. She's also opposed Trump's impeachment, but she vowed he would "be held accountable" and said "no one is above the law."
Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone first joined Congress in 1988. He didn't support Clinton's impeachment and has not publicly weighed in on Trump's impeachment.
Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel joined Congress in 1989. He did not support impeaching Clinton and he backs efforts to start an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Democratic Rep. Nita Lowey has served in Congress since 1989. She voted against impeaching Clinton but supports Trump's impeachment.
Democratic Rep. Richard Neal first joined Congress in 1989. He opposed impeaching Clinton and hasn't taken a public stance on whether Trump should be impeached.
Democratic Rep. Jose Serrano started his congressional tenures in 1990. He didn't back efforts to impeach Clinton, but supports starting the proceedings against Trump.
Democratic Rep. David Price has been in Congress since 1987. He opposed impeaching Clinton, and has not taken a stance on Trump's impeachment. But Price is open to it, saying, "If this cover-up continues, President Trump may leave us no choice.”
Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro has been a part of Congress since 1991. She opposed impeaching Clinton and has not yet decided whether she would support initiating impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson first joined Congress in 1991. He opposed Clinton's impeachment and has not expressed a public view on impeaching Trump.
Rep. Maxine Waters, Democrat of California, has served in Congress since 1991. She didn't support efforts to impeach Clinton in the late 1990s, calling it a process characterized by "raw, unmasked, and unbridled hatred." But she has favored Trump's impeachment. She has repeatedly criticized the president in scorching terms. She said in a tweet: "Low life Trump.. should take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office!"
Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler has been in Congress since 1992. He stridently defended Clinton during his impeachment proceedings, calling it "a partisan coup d'etat." Nadler has thrown cold water on whether Trump should be impeached, though, saying, "The question is, can we develop enough evidence to put before the American people?”
Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop has been a part of Congress since 1993. He opposed an impeachment inquiry against Clinton, and he has not publicly stated his stance on Trump's possible impeachment.
Republican Rep. Ken Calvert has served in Congress since 1993. He voted for an impeachment inquiry against Clinton but has not weighed in on impeaching Trump.
Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn has been in Congress since 1993. He didn't support Clinton's impeachment and has not expressed a public view on impeaching Trump.
Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo has served in Congress since 1993. She opposed Clinton's impeachment and has held off on supporting efforts to start an impeachment inquiry against Trump. “This is a huge step to take. And you have to be very thoughtful about it," she said.
Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings was first seated in Congress in 1993. He didn't back impeaching Clinton and has not yet declared a position on Trump's impeachment.
Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson has been in Congress since 1993. She did not vote in favor of impeaching Clinton and has not yet indicated whether she would support Trump's impeachment.
Republican Rep. Peter King has been in Congress since 1993. He voted for impeaching Clinton and has not yet expressed a public stance on Trump's impeachment.
Serving in Congress since 1993, Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney opposed impeaching Clinton but is strongly in favor of starting impeachment proceedings against Trump. She says that "Congress is supposed to be a balance of power and the President destroys that.”
Democratic Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard has been in Congress since 1993. She didn't back the Republican-led push to impeach Clinton, but she supports initiating an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush first became a congressman in 1993. He didn't support the Republican proposal to impeach Clinton but backs initiating the proceedings against Trump.
Democratic Rep. Robert "Bobby" Scott has served in Congress since 1993. He opposed the Republican proposal to initiate broad impeachment proceedings against Clinton but Scott has not taken a public stance on Trump's impeachment.
Democratic Rep. Nydia Velazquez has served in Congress since 1993. She opposed launching an impeachment inquiry against Clinton and supports starting one against Trump.
Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson has been in Congress since 1993. He opposed impeaching Clinton but backs initiating an inquiry against Trump.
Republican Rep. Frank Lucas first became a part of Congress in 1994. He voted to start impeachment proceedings against Clinton, but has yet to publicly weigh in on whether Trump should be impeached.
Democratic Rep. Lloyd Dogget has been in Congress since 1995. He rejected the Republican-led efforts to impeach Clinton, but Dogget has come out in support of impeaching Trump.
Serving in Congress since 1995, Democratic Rep. Michael Doyle did not support Clinton's impeachment. He has come out in favor of impeaching Trump.
A member of Congress since 1995, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee didn't back the Republican-led impeachment inquiry against Clinton, but has come out in favor of impeaching Trump.
Serving in Congress since 1995, Republican Rep. Mac Thornberry supported starting an impeachment inquiry against Clinton. He has does not have a public stance on impeaching Trump.
Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings has been in Congress since 1996. He didn't back a broad impeachment inquiry against Clinton when it came to a vote in 1998. But on Trump's impeachment, Cummings is undecided. "I'm mulling it over ... but I'm getting there," the Maryland congressman said.
Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer has been in Congress since 1996. He opposed impeaching Clinton in the fall of 1998. But he favors launching an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Republican Rep. Robert Aderholt has served in Congress since 1997. He favored impeaching Clinton but has not yet declared whether he supports or opposes impeaching Trump.
Republican Rep. Kevin Brady supported the impeachment inquiry against Clinton. But he has not declared his position on impeaching Trump. Brady has been in Congress since 1997.
Serving in Congress since 1997, Democratic Rep. Danny Davis opposed the effort to impeach Clinton. But he favors impeaching Trump.
Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette first became a congresswoman in 1997. She opposed the Republican bill to start an impeachment inquiry against Clinton. But she's part of the majority of House Democrats who want to impeach Trump.
Republican Rep. Kay Granger has been in Congress since 1997. She voted to launch impeachment proceedings against Clinton, but has not indicated whether she would do the same for Trump.
Democratic Rep. Ron Kind has been in Congress since 1997. He is among the few Democrats who supported the efforts to start an impeachment inquiry against Clinton, but has not declared a position on Trump's impeachment.
Democratic Rep. James McGovern has been in Congress since 1997. He did not back an impeachment inquiry against Clinton, but supports one for Trump.
Sen. Bernie Sanders was first a House member of Congress when elected in 1991. He opposed Clinton's impeachment, calling the efforts a huge waste of time and money. He's called for the House to launch an impeachment inquiry "to determine whether or not Trump has committed impeachable offenses."
Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell was sworn into Congress in 1997. He did not support Clinton's impeachment but is in favor of starting an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman has been in Congress since 1997. He didn't support the effort to impeach Clinton. On Trump's impeachment, Sherman's office left the door open, telling The New York Times he believes "in continued investigative hearings into the Russia matter and obstruction of justice which could lead to impeachment and, more importantly, removal.”
Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee has been in Congress since 1998. She opposed Clinton's impeachment but supports impeaching Trump.
Republican Rep. John Shimkus has been in Congress since 1997. Shimkus favored an impeachment inquiry against Clinton, but he has not declared a position on Trump's impeachment.
Democratic Rep. Adam Smith has been in Congress since 1997. He did not back the Republican-led effort to impeach Clinton. But he supports an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
In Congress since 1998. Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks did favor impeaching Clinton. He hasn't yet publicly declared his stance on Trump's impeachment.
Republican Rep. Steve Chabot first served in Congress from 1995 to 2009, and then from 2011 onward. The congressman supported impeaching Clinton, but has opposed starting an impeachment inquiry against Trump.
Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham has been in Congress since 1994, when he was first sworn in as a House representative. He supported impeaching Clinton at the time, characterizing the effort as "cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.” But he has staunchly defended Trump against Democratic efforts to impeach him. "I think it would be disposed of very quickly," he said, referring to a Senate trial on impeachment charges.
Republican Sen. Roy Blunt was first elected in Congress as a House representative in 1996. He favored an impeachment inquiry against Clinton, calling it "our most serious constitutional duty." But he has said any Senate investigation into Trump should be focused. "The problem will all these investigations … is not that they’re too narrow, but they get too broad," he said, and later added George Washington wouldn't be able to withstand similar scrutiny.
Sen. Richard Burr was first a House representative when elected in 1994. He supported Clinton's impeachment. And while Burr has subpoenaed Trump's son as Senate Judiciary Committee chair, he has not made public comments on impeachment.
Sen. Michael Crapo was first elected to Congress as a House member in 1993. He voted to impeach Clinton, and he has not made a public statement on Trump's impeachment.
Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, was first elected to Congress as a House member in 1996. He voted for Clinton's impeachment, saying in a statement at the time, "I choose to be on the side that says no person is above the law." Moran has stayed silent on the question of whether Trump should be impeached.
Republican Sen. Rob Portman was first elected to Congress in the House back in 1993. He voted to impeach Clinton, and he has not commented on Trump's possible impeachment.
Republican Sen. John Thune has been in Congress since 1997, when he was first elected as a House member. He backed impeaching Clinton, blasting his behavior as "a betrayal of trust." He has not said anything about Trump's impeachment.
Republican Sen. Roger Wicker was first elected in the House back in 1994. He favored impeaching Clinton. And he has not made comments about impeaching Trump.
Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown was first elected in 1993 as a member of the House, and voted against impeaching Clinton. When it comes to Trump's impeachment, he's been more cautious, saying, "I don't think it should be imminent."
Democratic Sen. Benjamin Cardin was first elected as a House member in 1987. He opposed impeaching Clinton. And Cardin says he doesn't believe impeaching Trump is appropriate yet.
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey has served in Congress since 1976, first as a House member. He voted against Clinton's impeachment, saying "it should never have reached the floor of the House of Representatives." Markey recently called for the House to launch impeachment proceedings, saying in a Senate floor speech "we must stand up for the survival of our democracy."
Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez was first elected to Congress as a House member in 1992. He opposed Clinton's impeachment, calling the proceedings "a travesty." On Trump's impeachment, Menendez said he'll be "following what unfolds closely," citing the president's lack of cooperation with subpoenas and congressional oversight.
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer was first elected to Congress as a House member in 1981. He didn't vote for Clinton's impeachment, saying his affair was "tawdry" but the behavior didn't warrant being ousted from office. On Trump's impeachment, Schumer said he believes Nancy Pelosi is handling it "appropriately."
Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has been in Congress since 1996, first as a House member. She voted against impeaching Clinton, saying it was not "in the best interests of our country." Now the third highest-ranking Senate Democrat, Stabenow supports Trump's impeachment, saying, "Nobody is above the law. The president’s not above the law."
