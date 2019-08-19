71 current members of Congress were there for the Clinton impeachment inquiries. Here’s what they think about impeaching Trump

ap





In the wake of the Mueller investigation that wrapped up earlier this year, Democrats have wrestled with whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Today, there are 71 current members of Congress who were there for the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings.

Here's what those congressmembers think about impeaching Trump.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

In the wake of the former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which wrapped up earlier this year, Democrats have wrestled with whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

Today, there are 71 current members of Congress who were there for the Bill Clinton impeachment proceedings. One of them, Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska, was even serving in Congress during the Nixon impeachment proceedings. (Nixon resigned in August 1974 before he would have faced near-certain impeachment.)

In October 1998, Clinton was impeached in a party-line vote by the House on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. After a five-week trial in early 1999, the Senate voted to acquit Clinton on both charges in another party-line vote.

Here's what the 71 long-time sitting members of Congress think about impeaching Trump.

Republican Rep. Don Young has served in Congress since 1973, the last sitting member who was there during the Nixon administration. He voted to impeach Bill Clinton, but has not publicly stated whether he would impeach Trump.

AP

Source: The New York Times







Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren was a congressional staffer during the Nixon administration. She voted against impeaching President Bill Clinton, and has expressed skepticism about impeaching Trump. "The threshold is really behavior that is misconduct sufficient to threaten the functioning of the constitutional order,” Lofgren told the Los Angeles Times.

Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call

Source: Los Angeles Times







Republican Rep. James Sensenbrenner first joined Congress in 1979. He helped manage the impeachment of Bill Clinton in the Senate and supported it in a House vote. At the time, he said Clinton had "engaged in a conspiracy of crimes to prevent justice from being served." He has not yet indicated whether he would support impeaching Trump.