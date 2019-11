Artist Misha Kahn is known for his disheveled, spontaneous maximalism, and—lucky for someone on your list—he’s made a way to translate that into bright, eccentric glass straws. The set comes in a chartreuse leather holding case with an engraving of Misha’s signature. So much incentive to kick that plastic straw habit! SHOP NOW : Suck It Up Straw & Case by Misha Kahn, $100, prospectny.com