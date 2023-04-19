71-year-old beaten and critically hurt in fight over parking spot, Delaware cops say

A 71-year-old man was punched and critically injured in a fight over a parking spot, Delaware State Police said.

State troopers were called to a medical complex in Newark on April 18 after reports of an assault, according to an April 19 news release.

A 71-year-old man and another man, identified as Dimitri Taylor, 39, had both tried to pull into the same parking spot in the lot, police said, and it started an argument.

The 71-year-old tried to find another parking spot when Taylor parked his car and got out, police said.

Taylor started to chase the 71-year-old’s vehicle and punched the driver’s side window, police said.

The 71-year-old parked his car and “pleaded with the suspect to stop” and told him he was going to call the police.

Taylor punched the 71-year-old, knocking him down and causing him to hit his head, police said.

The 71-year-old was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Taylor turned himself in to Delaware troopers and was charged with felony assault, police said.

Newark is about 14 miles southwest of Wilmington.

