71-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, troopers say

A 71-year-old bicyclist has died after a hit-and-run crash Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:10 a.m. in Orange County.

According to a news release, an unknown car was traveling south on Powers Drive near Indian Hill Road, and the bicyclist was traveling ahead of the car.

FHP said it is unclear why the driver did not stop for the pedestrian and then hit them.

Read: 1 person killed in shooting at downtown Orlando parking garage, police say

The bicyclist, a 71-year-old man, was taken to Health Central Hospital, where he died.

Investigators said that after the driver left the scene, they found a car part that could be part of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Read: Ocala police search for wanted suspect involved in apartment complex shooting

Troopers said the part was from a 2021 to 2023 Kia K5, but the color is unknown.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call FHP at 407-737- 2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.