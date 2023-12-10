71-year-old Bradenton man killed in Interstate 75 crash near Brandon, FHP says

A 71-year-old Bradenton man was killed when his SUV crashed into the back a pickup truck towing a trailer on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Saturday.

The wreck happened at 7:32 p.m. on I-75 South, just north of the Selmon Express in the Brandon area, FHP said.

Troopers say the Bradenton man was driving a Kia EV6 south when he failed to slow for traffic ahead of him and crashed into the back of a trailer pulled by a Ford truck.

He died at the scene, FHP said. His name was not released to the public.

A 56-year-old Spring Hill man who was driving the pickup and a passenger, a 56-year-old Spring Hill woman, were uninjured, FHP said.

Parts of I-75 were closed until 2 a.m. Sunday after the crash.