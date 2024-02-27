71-year-old charged after Bedford County shooting

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies took a 71-year-old man into custody Monday for allegedly shooting someone.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a shooting on the 1700-block of Halesford Road in Moneta to find a man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Deputies arrested 71-year-old Howard Wills, who they say knew the victim. BCSO adds there was no threat to the community.

Willis was charged for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling, and reckless handling of a firearm. At the time of the release, BCSO said Wills was being transported to the Bedford Adult Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.